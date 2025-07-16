"New Chapter...": Cabinet Praises Shubhanshu Shukla's Historic ISS Mission

The Union Cabinet praised the return of Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla from his historic 18-day mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS), describing it as a moment of "pride, glory, and joy" for the nation and a significant milestone in India's space journey.

Group Captain Shukla, who returned to Earth on July 15, became the first Indian astronaut to travel to the ISS, an achievement the Cabinet described as a "watershed moment" for India's space programme.

"This mission heralds a new chapter in India's space journey and reflects the infinite aspirations of 1.4 billion Indians," the Cabinet said in a statement, lauding the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the wider scientific community for making the feat possible.

Mr Shukla had launched aboard a commercial flight on June 25 as the Mission Pilot of the Axiom-4 Crew, participating in experiments that scientists say will inform future space exploration efforts by India.

During his stay at the ISS, Mr Shukla conducted a range of pioneering experiments in microgravity, including studies on muscle regeneration, algal growth, microbial survivability, crop viability, cognitive performance in space, and cyanobacteria behaviour. These experiments are expected to yield crucial insights for India's future space missions.

The Cabinet noted that the mission not only enhanced India's global standing in space exploration but also acted as a stepping stone towards upcoming initiatives such as the Gaganyaan mission and the Bharatiya Antariksha Station.

Praising the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Cabinet credited his "strategic foresight" and "unwavering belief" in India's space potential for the country's growing stature among spacefaring nations.

The statement also highlighted India's recent achievements in space, including the successful Chandrayaan-3 landing near the Moon's south pole in August 2023 - now commemorated as National Space Day - and the launch of the Aditya-L1 solar mission, which has significantly contributed to global understanding of solar activity.

The Cabinet underlined the government's push for reforms in the space sector, which has led to the emergence of around 300 new space startups, resulting in large-scale job creation and fostering a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship.

Calling Group Captain Shukla's mission "a beacon of inspiration," the Cabinet said it would ignite curiosity among the country's youth and strengthen the resolve to build a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India) by 2047.

"His journey is not just a personal triumph but a national moment of inspiration - one that will awaken scientific temper and shape India's next generation of innovators and explorers," the statement read.