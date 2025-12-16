Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS To Make Closest Flyby Of Earth On December 19

A rare interstellar comet named 3I/ATLAS is set to make its closest approach to Earth on December 19, passing at a safe distance of about 1.8 astronomical units (roughly 270 million kilometres or 168 million miles), according to the European Space Agency (ESA).

Discovered on July 1, 2023, by the NASA-funded ATLAS telescopes in Chile, 3I/ATLAS is only the third confirmed interstellar object to pass through our solar system, after 1I/'Oumuamua in 2017 and 2I/Borisov in 2019. Its high-speed trajectory confirms it came from beyond our solar system and will continue back into interstellar space.

Although the comet will not be visible to the naked eye and poses no threat to Earth, its flyby provides a rare opportunity for scientists. As 3I/ATLAS is warmed by the Sun, researchers from NASA, ESA, and other global observatories are closely studying the dust and gases emitted from its icy core. This could offer insights into the composition of planetary systems beyond our own.

New images of the comet were recently shared by the Hubble Space Telescope and the JUICE Jupiter mission, showcasing the comet's bright path through the inner solar system.

Skywatchers can tune in online to view the comet's approach via a free livestream hosted by the Virtual Telescope Project on December 18 at 11 pm EST (December 19, 4 am GMT).

The comet made its closest approach to Mars at a distance of 29 million km on 3 October 2025. It then approached the Sun at its nearest point on 29 October 2025, coming within 203 million km.

Does it pose a danger to Earth?

As per the European Space Agency (ESA), comet 3I/ATLAS will pass at a safe distance of approximately 270 million km from Earth - about 1.8 times the distance between Earth and the Sun. Notably, during its closest approach, the comet will be positioned on the opposite side of the Sun from our planet. It poses absolutely no threat to Earth or any other planet in the Solar System.