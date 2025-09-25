What Is Heliosphere? NASA's New Mission To Study Sun's Protective Bubble

NASA launched the Interstellar Mapping and Acceleration Probe (IMAP) spacecraft from Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Wednesday, September 24. The new mission will study Earth's heliosphere, the Sun's huge protective bubble that shields the solar system from harmful space radiation.

IMAP will examine the edge of this bubble and observe how it interacts with the space beyond our solar system. The mission will help scientists understand how the Sun protects us and how our solar system connects with the rest of the galaxy.

What is heliosphere?

The heliosphere is a giant, invisible protective bubble around the Sun and the solar system. It acts as a cosmic shield, formed by the Sun's constant release of solar wind, a stream of charged particles that travels in all directions, reported CNN.

As these particles spread outward, they push against the interstellar medium, the gas, dust, and radiation that exist between stars. This interaction creates a bubble-like region around the solar system, known as the heliosphere.

It protects Earth and other planets from cosmic radiation, which consists of high-energy particles coming from outside the solar system. Cosmic rays from the Milky Way can be harmful, so the heliosphere reduces their impact.

What is NASA's IMAP mission?

IMAP will examine how the Sun's activity impacts the heliosphere. It will also study how the heliosphere interacts with the space outside our solar system, filled with gas, dust, and cosmic radiation. This new mission will provide real-time observations of the solar wind and energetic particles.

This helps scientists understand space weather, which can affect satellites, astronauts, and even technology on Earth. So, all the data collected by IMAP will feed into the IMAP Active Link in Real-Time (I-ALiRT) system, a tool designed to improve space weather prediction, the space agency said.

I-ALiRT will offer real-time information regarding solar energetic particles and solar wind, which will help astronauts on missions to the Moon and Mars, including NASA's Artemis programme.

How IMAP mission work?

IMAP is equipped with 10 specialised equipment that measure different elements of space. Every instrument has a distinct function, such as tracking energetic radiation, monitoring magnetic fields, or detecting particles.

IMAP will be positioned at the first Earth-Sun Lagrange point (L1), about one million miles from Earth toward the Sun. From this location, it can continuously monitor the Sun's activity and detect solar storms or bursts of radiation roughly 30 minutes before they reach Earth.