Healthy Lifestyle Choices Slash Genetic Risk Of Early Death By 62%: Study

New research suggests that healthy lifestyle choices can significantly reduce the risk of early death, even for people with a genetic predisposition to it. The study, involving over 350,000 participants, found that healthy habits like regular exercise, a good diet, and enough sleep can offset the genetic risk by up to 62%. While genetics do play a role, it appears lifestyle choices can have a much larger impact on lifespan.

In the study that was published in BMJ Evidence-Based Medicine, researchers investigated the associations between lifestyle, genetic factors, and human longevity.

The study shows you can dramatically increase your lifespan by ditching bad habits. Binge drinking, smoking, being a couch potato, and unhealthy eating are linked to early death. Research suggests these lifestyle choices can outweigh your genetic predisposition for a shorter life. Even if your genes aren't stacked in your favour, staying active, eating well, and getting enough sleep can significantly improve your odds of living a long life. Scientists are still figuring out the exact link between genes and lifestyle, but for now, the message is clear: healthy choices are a powerful weapon against early death.

The research involved 353,742 European adults who were enlisted between 2006 and 2010 and then tracked until 2021. The study examined factors such as the longevity PRS in the highest quintile categories and the healthy lifestyle score (HLS).

Adopting healthy lifestyle habits has the potential to decrease the hereditary risk by 62%. Individuals who possess a genetic predisposition towards a shorter lifespan and lead an unhealthy lifestyle face a mortality risk 2.04 times higher than those with healthier habits.

Implementing healthy lifestyle behaviours could substantially mitigate premature mortality in individuals with a genetic predisposition towards shorter lifespans. Future studies should aim to incorporate participants from non-European backgrounds to enhance the applicability of their findings.