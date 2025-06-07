"Go Shux": Veteran Astronaut Strikes Confident Note Ahead Of Axiom-4 Launch

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. The Axiom-4 mission launches on June 10, featuring Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla as India's second astronaut in space after 40 years. Trained by veteran Michael Lopez-Alegria, Shukla will operate the Crew Dragon and conduct ISS experiments.

The excitement is palpable as days are left for the Axiom-4 mission's scheduled launch on June 10, which will launch the second Indian into space after over four decades. Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, a decorated Indian Air Force pilot, is set to fly as the mission pilot aboard SpaceX's Falcon 9 Crew Dragon. His destination: the International Space Station (ISS).

Cheering him on is none other than Michael Lopez-Alegria, Chief Astronaut of Axiom Space and a veteran of four spaceflights. "Shux, good luck to you and the rest of the crew. Enjoy it," said Lopez-Alegria, using Mr Shukla's call sign, in a message filled with warmth and confidence.

Mr Shukla has spent nearly a year training under Mr Lopez-Alegria's guidance at Axiom Space, undergoing rigorous simulations, emergency drills, and mission rehearsals. The former NASA astronaut, who has logged over 257 days in space, has seen Mr Shukla up close and is unequivocal in his assessment. "He'll feel some pressure. He'll be under a lot of tension to keep up with the pace because it's pretty fast, but he's very well trained. He'll do great," he said.

The Axiom-4 mission marks a significant milestone for India's human spaceflight ambitions. While Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma became the first Indian in space in 1984 aboard a Soviet Soyuz, Mr Shukla's mission is India's first participation in a commercial crewed flight to the ISS. It is funded by the Indian government-signalling a new era of state-backed international collaboration in space.

NDTV asked Mr Lopez Alegria if Mr Shukla will make an outstanding astronaut? "I have no doubt that he'll do great," he replied without hesitation.

As the mission pilot, Mr Shukla will be responsible for critical operations aboard the Crew Dragon spacecraft and will assist in scientific experiments aboard the ISS. His crewmates include astronauts from Hungry, Poland and the United States, making this a truly global mission.

"Will there be a happy landing for him?" NDTV asked. "Happy splashdown," Lopez-Alegria smiled, referring to the ocean landing that awaits the crew at the end of their 14-day-long mission.

The launch from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida will be watched closely not just by India's space community but by millions of Indians who see in Mr Shukla a symbol of national pride and aspiration.

"Go Falcon 9. Go Crew Dragon. Go Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla," Lopez-Alegria cheered.

As India's space program gathers momentum-with Gaganyaan, the Bhartiya Antariksha Station, and a Moon landing on the horizon-Mr Shukla's mission is more than just a flight. It's a statement: India is ready to take its place among the stars.