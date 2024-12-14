Geminid Meteor Shower To Light Up The Sky This Weekend - Don't Miss The Peak

This weekend, a "spectacular" meteor shower is predicted to illuminate the night sky.It is predicted that the Geminid shower, known as a "meteor storm" due to its ferocity, would peak between Saturday and Sunday.

Producing more than 150 meteors per hour at its peak, the 'Geminids' is regarded by stargazers as one of the best showers of the year-and it's expected to peak over the next 48 hours.

Geminids will continue through December 21, though the meteor shower will peak between December 13 and December 14, with up to 120 meteors seen per hour, according to the American Meteor Shower.

Here are the fast facts about the Geminids meteor shower:

Origin: 3200 Phaethon (an asteroid or a possible "rock comet")

Radiant: Constellation Gemini

Active Period: November 19 - December 24, 2023 (Peak on December 14)

Peak Activity Meteor Count: Approximately 120 meteors per hour

Meteor Velocity: 79,000 mph (127,000 kph) or 22 miles per second (35 kilometres per second)



The Geminids meteor shower, which peaks during mid-December each year, is considered to be one of the best and most reliable annual meteor showers. The Geminids did not start out that way. The Geminids first began appearing in the mid-1800s. However, the first showers were not noteworthy, with only 10 to 20 meteors seen per hour. Since that time, the Geminids have grown to become one of the major meteor showers of the year. During its peak, 120 Geminid meteors can be seen per hour under perfect conditions. The Geminids are bright and fast meteors and tend to be yellow in colour.

How to See the Geminids Meteor Shower Peak

According to NASA, the Geminids are best viewed during the night and predawn hours and are visible across the globe due to a nearly 24-hour broad maximum. This shower is considered one of the best opportunities for young viewers since this shower starts around 9 or 10 p.m. To view the Geminids, find an area well away from the city lights or street lights. Come prepared for winter temperatures with a sleeping bag, blanket, or lawn chair. Lie flat on your back with your feet facing south and look up, taking in as much of the sky as possible. After about 30 minutes in the dark, your eyes will adapt, and you will begin to see meteors. Be patient-the show will last until dawn, so you have plenty of time to catch a glimpse.