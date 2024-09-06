Frozen In Terror: Extremely Well-Preserved Ancient Mummies Found In Iran

The bodies came from various time periods.

An ancient salt mine in Iran naturally preserved dead miners for thousands of years in a grisly state - some of them frozen with their arms still raised before being buried alive. According to the New York Post, these corpses - known as the "Saltmen" - were naturally mummified and preserved in the Chehrabad salt mine, near the village of Manzelou in northwest Iran. The bodies came from various time periods, with the oldest dating back to 9550 BCE - more than 10,000 years ago.

The first Saltman - complete with a long white beard and a single gold earring, as well as a set of iron knives - was accidentally unearthed by miners in 1993. This mummy was still wearing one of his leather boots and had some traces of woollen trousers on his leg. According to the Post, the man is believed to have died in the mine around 300 CE. His remains were buried in the middle of a 148-foot tunnel.

The second corpse was discovered in 2004, just 50 feet from where Saltman 1's remains were uncovered. In 2005, two more mummies - including the remains of a 16-year-old boy - were found in another tunnel. By 2010, a total of six corpses had been found in the salt mine.

All of the corpses were remarkably well-preserved by the salt that surrounded them. The lack of oxygen also meant that the bodies could not decompose.

A study of the first Saltman head revealed that the corpse had fractures around his eye and damage to the head - leading scientists to conclude that they were all likely killed in mining collapse. The 16-year-old mummy was even found with his hands still raised above his face as if he was surprised by a sudden fall or other threat.

The fifth Saltman was more well-preserved than the others, which allowed scientists to examine his organs up close. They discovered that he had tapeworm eggs which indicated that the men consumed raw or undercooked meat before they met their untimely death in the salt caves.

The discovery marked the earliest evidence of ancient intestinal parasites in Iran, according to a 2012 research paper published in the Journal of Parasitology.

While six whole bodies have been accounted for, detached body parts have also been found, the Post reported. The number of potential "Saltmen" bodies is now believed to be eight or more. It is highly probable that all of them were miners who died in collapses or accidents. The official cause of death as well as how many more of them there could be inside the mine remains a mystery.