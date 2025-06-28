Fighting Sinus Infections? Tiny Nose Robots, Smaller Than Human Hair Could Be The Cure

Tired of medicines and home remedies when battling infested sinuses? Scientists may have a cure, albeit one that is far too sci-fi for the liking of the majority. Researchers at universities in China and Hong Kong have developed a swarm of tiny robots, no longer than a speck of dust, that are deployed in the nose to relieve congestion.

These micro-robots are a fraction of the width of human hair and have been successfully inserted into animal sinuses in pre-clinical trials. Once inside, the robots are guided by a magnetic field to reach the exact spot where the infection is hiding.

As per the study published in the journal Science, titled Photocatalytic microrobots for treating bacterial infections deep within sinuses, the tiny nose robots are injected into the sinus cavity using a duct threaded through the nostril.

Made from a mix of magnetic particles and copper, the robots can be activated by shining light through a fine optical fibre. The light heats up the robots, allowing them to break through sticky pus and penetrate bacterial defences. Once at the site, they trigger chemical reactions that help kill the bacteria causing the infection.

"The researchers have produced a model of how the technology could work on a human being, with the robot swarms being deployed in operating theatre conditions, allowing doctors to see their progress by using X-rays," the study highlighted.

"Our proposed micro-robotic therapeutic platform offers the advantages of non-invasiveness, minimal resistance, and drug-free intervention," it added.

While the use of micro-robots for treatments might still be years away, the study's future applications could include tackling bacterial infections of the respiratory tract, stomach, intestine, bladder and urethra,

Though the technology and the idea behind it seem noble, a section of experts has warned that some of the tiny micro-robots might get left behind after treatment, causing long-term side effects. Additionally, the public might not be as receptive to the idea of welcoming robots into the body as conspiracy theories float about robots being activated without consent.