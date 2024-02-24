Experience The Total Solar Eclipse At 30,000 Feet On These Exclusive Flights

Delta's Austin-to-Detroit total eclipse flight sold out in 24 hours.

Dreaming of a truly extraordinary way to experience the total solar eclipse on April 8th, 2024? Delta Air Lines has you covered, Embark on a special flight that literally tracks the eclipse, offering a breathtaking bird's-eye view of this celestial phenomenon.

Departing Austin, Texas, at 12:15 pm Central Time, this one-of-a-kind journey takes you to Detroit, Michigan, arriving at 4:20 pm Eastern Time. Witness the awe-inspiring eclipse unfold through the expansive windows of the Airbus A220-300, specially chosen for its optimal viewing experience.

"This flight is the result of significant collaboration and exemplifies the close teamwork Delta is known for-from selecting an aircraft with larger windows to determining the exact departure time from Austin and the experiences at the gate and in the air," Eric Beck, Managing Director of Domestic Network Planning for Delta Airlines, said in a release. "Thanks to teams across the company, the idea of viewing a total eclipse from the air will become a reality for our customers."

According to Delta.com, a special Delta flight designed specifically for viewing the eclipse is already sold out. However, there's still hope! Five other Delta flights offer "prime eclipse-viewing opportunities" on April 8th:

DL 5699: Departs Detroit at 2:59 PM EST (ERJ-175)

DL 924: Departs Los Angeles at 8:40 AM PST (A320)

DL 2869: Departs Los Angeles at 9:00 AM PST (A319)

DL 1001: Departs Salt Lake City at 10:08 AM MST (A220-300)

DL 1683: Departs Salt Lake City at 9:55 AM MST (A320)

While these flights offer a chance to glimpse the eclipse, protective viewing glasses are still required for safe viewing.