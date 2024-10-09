Europe Is Creating Its Own Moon At LUNA Facility. All About The Mission

LUNA, features a simulated lunar surface spread over a 700-square-meter area

European scientists are investigating the feasibility of building a moon replica on Earth. To achieve this, the European Space Agency (ESA) and the German Aerospace Centre have established the LUNA Analog Facility. This facility, located near Cologne, Germany, features 900 tons of crushed volcanic rock to mimic the lunar surface.

To simulate the moon's low-gravity conditions, scientists plan to use movable ceiling-mounted trolleys that can track the movements of rovers or astronauts, creating a similar experience to what they would encounter on the moon.

During a press briefing, ESA astronaut Alexander Gerst discussed the new facility, explaining that it will simulate "most aspects that we will encounter on the moon." He highlighted features like the lunar surface, dust, rocks, and lighting, adding, "We will work in spacesuits that limit our movement and view."

What is ESA's Moon Mission?

The facility, called LUNA (Lunar Analog), features a simulated lunar surface spread over a 700-square-meter area. It allows astronauts from ESA, NASA, and other space agencies to practice living in conditions similar to those on the Moon.

Juergen Schlutz, LUNA Facility Engineer & Moon Strategy Lead at the European Space Agency, mentioned, "We have about 900 tonnes of regolith simulating material in the facility to recreate the dusty environment and mobility on the surface."

Scientists created the 700-square-meter artificial regolith using volcanic soils from the Eifel region in Germany, Mount Etna in Italy, and rocks from Norway.

Astronauts Matthias Maurer from Germany and Thomas Pesquet from France demonstrated how the facility replicates the sun's glare, which hinders astronauts' vision during moon missions. They also showcased techniques for exploring lunar craters and collecting samples. In this facility, astronauts will have cables attached to their spacesuits to mimic lunar gravity, pulling them back when they walk and suspending them as they jump. The project is currently in its prototype phase.

The European Space Agency (ESA) has secured three spots in the NASA-led Artemis program, scheduled for 2030. ESA remains reliant on NASA and other partners to send its astronauts to space.