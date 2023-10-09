''Enter If You Dare'': NASA Shares Stunning Satellite Image Of 'Deception Island'

The image was captured by Landsat 8 in March, 2018.

Space agency NASA routinely captures stunning images of our universe, leaving space lovers mesmerized. The Instagram handle of NASA is a treasure trove for those who love to watch educational videos and fascinating images showcasing Earth and space.

On Sunday, NASA Earth took to Instagram to share a satellite image of 'Deception Island'. Notably, Deception Island, located off the Antarctic Peninsula, is one of the only places in the world where ships can sail directly into the center of an active volcano. The horseshoe-shaped island surrounds Port Foster, a harbour and the flooded caldera of the volcano.

In its caption, NASA described the image as, ''Satellite image of Deception Island surrounded by blue ocean water. The island is shaped like a horseshoe and the land is rocky and mountainous with white snow on some peaks. There is an opening at the bottom where ships can sail into the blue waters of the harbor in the middle of the island.''

See the image here:

The above image was captured by Landsat 8 on March 23, 2018, and shows the island when the top of the volcano was visible. Deception Island is one of two active volcanoes around Antarctica, and it has erupted more than twenty times since the 19th century.

Though it's one of the most isolated places on earth, Deception Island is the most popular tourist attraction in Antarctica with over 15,000 visitors per year. Tourists can spend time on the beach and sit in geothermal baths and also go on treks because it is not entirely covered in ice. Visitors can also see one of the world's largest rookeries of chinstrap penguins located on the island.

Although numerous nations have since claimed Deception Island, it is presently governed by the Antarctic Treaty System.

As per Brittanica, the island also served as a whaling and seal-hunting station from 1906 to 1931 and, during World War II, as a British military base. The island is also home to scientific research stations, although some have been wiped away by past volcanic activity.

Internet users were intrigued by the image and posted a variety of comments. ''Wow. That's awesome,'' wrote one user, while another commented, ''If you look at Google Maps Street View there, you can find penguins on a spur of the trek. So adorable.''