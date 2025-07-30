ISRO's NISAR Earth Monitoring Satellite, Built In Collaboration With NASA, Lifts Off

The world's most expensive civilian Earth imaging satellite, NISAR (NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar Satellite), has lifted off from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

The GSLV (Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle)-F16 rocket carrying the satellite, which is a collaboration between Indian space agency ISRO and its US counterpart NASA, lifted off at 5.40 pm on Wednesday. This is the first such collaboration between the two space agencies.

"Liftoff. And we have liftoff! GSLV-F16 has successfully launched with NISAR onboard," ISRO's handle posted on X.

Speaking to NDTV earlier, ISRO Chairman Dr V Narayanan said the launch would be a big step forward in India assuming a leadership role in satellite technology.

"From that humble beginning (the launch of India's first satellite, Aryabhata, with Russia's support, in 1975) when India relied on other nations for satellite technology, we are now gradually occupying a leadership role... Today, two great countries have built an important satellite together, and I'm extremely happy that it will be launched by our vehicle from Indian soil," Mr Narayanan said.