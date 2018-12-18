Elon Musk's SpaceX To Raise $500 Million In Funding: Report

Elon Musk's SpaceX has plans for a trip to Mars in 2022, followed by a manned mission to Mars by 2024.

Elon Musk's rocket company SpaceX Corp is set to raise $500 million at a $30.5 billion valuation, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the fundraising.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to news agency Reuters request for comment.

In April, news agency Reuters reported that SpaceX was raising $507 million in a new round of funding, valuing the company at around $26 billion.

The Hawthorne, California-based company