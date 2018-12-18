Elon Musk's SpaceX To Raise $500 Million In Funding: Report

In April, news agency Reuters reported that SpaceX was raising $507 million in a new round of funding, valuing the company at around $26 billion.

Elon Musk's SpaceX has plans for a trip to Mars in 2022, followed by a manned mission to Mars by 2024.


Elon Musk's rocket company SpaceX Corp is set to raise $500 million at a $30.5 billion valuation, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the fundraising.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to news agency Reuters request for comment.

The Hawthorne, California-based company has outlined plans for a trip to Mars in 2022, to be followed by a manned mission to the red planet by 2024.

