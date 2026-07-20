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Astronaut Shares View Of Wildfire Smoke Appearing As Smear From Space

The post highlighted how satellite observations can provide a broader understanding of the spread of wildfire smoke across large regions.

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Astronaut Shares View Of Wildfire Smoke Appearing As Smear From Space
The image was captured by the NOAA GOES-19 satellite.
  • A vast wildfire smoke blanket was captured from space by NOAA GOES-19 satellite
  • Astronaut Chris Hadfield shared the image, calling it a smear visible from space
  • The satellite image shows wildfire smoke spreading across large areas on Earth
Why is it important to monitor wildfire smoke from space?

A vast blanket of wildfire smoke has been captured from space, offering a striking view of how far the smoke has spread across the Earth. The image was shared by astronaut Chris Hadfield, who described the scene as a "smear visible from space."

The image was captured by the NOAA GOES-19 satellite and shows the widespread presence of wildfire smoke from an orbital perspective. The satellite view highlights how smoke from large wildfires can stretch across vast areas, making it visible even from space.

Watch Video Here:

Sharing the satellite image on X, Hadfield wrote, "The wildfire smoke today, a smear visible from space."

The post drew attention to the scale of wildfire smoke and the role of satellite technology in monitoring such environmental events.

The post highlighted how satellite observations can provide a broader understanding of the spread of wildfire smoke across large regions. 

The video offered a unique perspective, showing the extent of the smoke blanket over the Earth and demonstrating how space-based monitoring helps capture large-scale natural phenomena.

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