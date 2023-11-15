Archaeologists Discover a Hidden Ancient Language Dating Back 3,000 Years

A carving from the archaeological site of Hattusha.

In the heart of ancient Anatolia, amidst the ruins of the once-mighty Hittite Empire, a remarkable discovery has emerged from the depths of time. A collection of clay tablets inscribed with an enigmatic script has unearthed a long-lost language, its secrets sealed for over 3,000 years. The curious markings, unlike any known ancient language of the Middle East, trace their roots to the enigmatic kingdom of Kalasma, a Bronze Age society that once thrived on the fringes of the Hittite realm. These cryptic scrawlings, hidden within a Hittite cultic ritual text, seem to beckon decipherment, whispering tales of a forgotten civilization.

Andreas Schachner, the archaeologist who unearthed the tablets, feels the weight of history in his hands. The secrets they hold promise to illuminate a forgotten era, bridging the chasm between the present and the distant past.

According to the Sciencealert, for over a century, historians, archaeologists, and linguists have been working together to uncover and translate Hattusa's incredible archive of royal treaties, political correspondences, and legal and religious texts. While most of these tablets were written in Hittite cuneiform, experts working at the same site have found other different languages, too. These scripts seem to come from various ethnic groups that once lay in the shadow of the Hittite Empire, during its rule across much of Anatolia from 1650 to 1200 BCE.

The recent discovery of another language is exciting, albeit not too surprising.

"The Hittites were uniquely interested in recording rituals in foreign languages," explains Andreas Schachner.

According to the ancient Anatolian historian Tulin Cengiz, the royal archives of Hattusa mention deities worshiped as far away as Syria and Mesopotamia.

"Embracing these gods with no self-pantheon indicates the existence of a tolerance culture," writes Cengiz.