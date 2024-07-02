Amputees Regain Natural Walk In The World-First Bionic Leg Trial: Report

This technology enables users to feel and control their movements.

In a first for the world, scientists have created a bionic leg that enables amputees below the knee to move more normally, walk at a regular pace, and even climb stairs, according to The Guardian. By leveraging the neural system of the body itself for control, this ground-breaking technology outperforms conventional prosthetics.

The research, which was published in Nature Medicine, describes a surgical technique for joining muscle pairs in the residual limb. Through electrodes, amputees can operate their bionic leg by feeling the movements of their phantom limbs, thanks to this reconnection. With the help of this mind-machine interface, pre-programmed robotic controls are no longer necessary, resulting in a more realistic walking experience.

"No one has been able to show this level of brain control that produces a natural gait, where the human's nervous system is controlling the movement, not a robotic control algorithm," said Professor Hugh Herr, a co-director of the K Lisa Yang Centre for Bionics at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and the senior author of the study.

"Not only will they be able to walk on a flat surface, but they'll be able to go hiking or dancing because they'll have full control over their movement," he told The Guardian.

"With a prosthesis not controlled by the brain, patients view it as a tool, like a carpenter would view their hammer," said Herr. "When the person can directly control and feel the movement of the prosthesis, it becomes truly part of the person's anatomy. That can be quite emotional for the subjects that undergo this procedure."

This breakthrough offers immense hope for amputees seeking to regain their mobility and independence. The ability to walk at normal speeds and navigate stairs significantly improves quality of life. Researchers estimate the technology could be available for clinical use within the next five years.