Air Pollution Can Add To The Risk And Severity of Sleep Apnea, Study Finds

OSA is a common and significant health issue. (Representative pic)

A new study published in the journal International Neurotoxicology Association has found that air pollution can add to the risk and severity of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), a sleep disorder in which breathing repeatedly stops and starts. The study claims that there is no conclusive evidence, but suggests there are several plausible pathways to link air pollution and OSA's risk and severity.

As per the research, exposure to persistently high levels of air pollution can cause systemic inflammation or inflammation throughout the body, and oxidative stress, potentially leading to or worsening upper airway dysfunction during sleep.

"These pathophysiological changes are known to contribute to the development and exacerbation of respiratory disorders. In the context of OSA, air pollution may aggravate upper airway inflammation and dysfunction, thereby increasing the propensity for airway collapse during sleep," the study reads.

"It is important to note that effects of air pollutants may vary based on the type of pollutant, duration of exposure, and individual susceptibility factors, including age, gender, and underlying health conditions," it adds.

For the study, experts carried out a systemic review and meta-analysis of 12 studies to consolidate and examine data on the relationship between air pollution and OSA's risk and severity. They found that air pollutants, especially NO2, might play a role in worsening OSA risk and severity, but the evidence isn't definitive. Notably, NO2 is part of a group of gaseous air pollutants produced because of road traffic and other fossil fuel combustion processes.

Also Read | Every New Memory You Make Causes Damage To Your Brain Cells, Finds Study

The researchers said that the potential association between air pollution and OSA severity has significant implications for clinical practice. "Healthcare providers may need to consider environmental factors in OSA risk assessment and management. In high-pollution areas, clinicians could be advised to monitor patients more closely for OSA symptoms and consider environmental factors in the condition's severity," they added.

Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) is a common and significant health issue, marked by repeated occurrences of total or partial blockage of the upper airway while sleeping. These obstructions lead to recurrent arousals and significant reductions in blood oxygen saturation. OSA affects a substantial proportion of the global population, contributing to a myriad of health complications, including cardiovascular disease, hypertension, metabolic syndrome, and impaired cognitive function.