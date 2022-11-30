5 Points on 'Zombie Virus' Revived By French Scientists In Russia

Global warming is irrevocably thawing enormous swathes of permafrost - permanently frozen ground that covers one-quarter of the Northern Hemisphere. This has had the unsettling effect of “releasing organic material frozen for up to a million years”, including deadly germs.

Scientists have, perhaps strangely, revived some of these so-called “zombie viruses” from the Siberian permafrost.

While the Pandoravirus was discovered at the bottom of a lake in Yukechi Alas, Yakutia, Russia, others have been discovered everywhere from mammoth fur to Siberian wolf intestines.

Scientists believe that COVID-19-like pandemics will become more common in the future as melting permafrost releases long-dormant viruses like a microbial Captain America, as per New York Post.