5 Points on 'Zombie Virus' Revived By French Scientists In Russia

Here are five points on the revived virus:
Global warming is irrevocably thawing enormous swathes of permafrost - permanently frozen ground that covers one-quarter of the Northern Hemisphere. This has had the unsettling effect of “releasing organic material frozen for up to a million years”, including deadly germs.
Scientists have, perhaps strangely, revived some of these so-called “zombie viruses” from the Siberian permafrost.
While the Pandoravirus was discovered at the bottom of a lake in Yukechi Alas, Yakutia, Russia, others have been discovered everywhere from mammoth fur to Siberian wolf intestines.
Scientists believe that COVID-19-like pandemics will become more common in the future as melting permafrost releases long-dormant viruses like a microbial Captain America, as per New York Post.
The newly-thawed virus might only be the tip of the epidemiological iceberg as there are likely more hibernating viruses yet to be discovered.
