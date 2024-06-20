300,000-Year-Old Mystery Solved: Face Of Earliest Human Ancestor Reconstructed

The face has been described as "strong and serene."

Scientists have reconstructed the face of an early human ancestor for the first time, offering a glimpse into an individual who lived a staggering 300,000 years ago. This discovery sheds new light on human evolution and challenges previous timelines.

The remains, known as the Jebel Irhoud bones, were found in Morocco and revolutionised our understanding of human history. They pushed back the estimated date for the emergence of Homo sapiens by 100,000 years, suggesting our ancestors originated earlier than previously thought.

Additionally, these remains indicate early humans migrated beyond the traditional "cradle of mankind" in East Africa much sooner than anticipated.

The facial reconstruction, a breakthrough achieved by Brazilian graphics expert Cicero Moraes, reveals a face described as "strong and serene." By analysing the skull's shape, Moraes was able to create a realistic depiction of our most distant ancestor yet.

"Initially, I scanned the skull in 3D, using data provided by the researchers of Max Planck Institute. Then I proceeded with the facial approximation, which consisted of crossing several approaches, such as anatomical deformation," Cicero Moraes told The Sun.

"This is where the tomography of a modern human is used, adapting it so that the donor's skull becomes the Jebel Irhoud skull, and the deformation ends up generating a compatible face."