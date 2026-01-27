2,000-Year-Old Roman Treasure Found After Years Of Secrecy

A large hoard of Roman-era silver coins and precious metals has been recovered in northern Germany, years after it was initially discovered but left unreported to authorities. The find was announced by the Lower Saxony State Office for the Preservation of Monuments (NLD) in October, reported Fox News.

The treasure was found near Borsum in the Hildesheim district. It included 450 silver coins, a silver bar, a gold ring, and a gold coin. German authorities stated that this 2,000-year-old treasure was discovered by a detectorist in 2017, but it was only reported in April 2025.

Archaeologists from the NLD visited the site in October to determine where the treasure had been moved and to retrieve items still buried in the ground. The organization stated that special attention was paid to whether information could be obtained about the type of treasure buried 2,000 years ago, despite the improper excavation in 2017.

Additional coins were also found during the investigation, and the treasure was fully recovered after the excavation was completed.

The NLD described the treasure as one of the largest hoards of Roman coins in Lower Saxony. Based on current information, these coins can be dated to the early Roman Empire, a time when Roman and Germanic peoples were experiencing periods of coexistence, contrast, and opposition.