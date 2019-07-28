Woman, 3 Children Found Hanging In House In Pune: Police

The incident happened in Bhosri area of Pimpri Chinchwad in Pune district. (Representational)

A 28-year-old woman and her three children were found hanging inside their house on Sunday in in Pune district, police said.

Police suspect the woman, Fatima Bagwan, hanged her children before allegedly killing herself, apparently due to financial hardships. The incident happened in Bhosri area of Pimpri Chinchwad in Pune district.

The dead children included two girls and a boy, all aged under nine years, a Bhosri police station officer said.

While Fatima Bagwan was found hanging inside a room, the children were found hanging from a single hook in another room, he said.

No suicide note was found in the house, the officer added.

The incident came to light when Fatima Bagwan's husband Akram Bagwan, who sells fruits, returned from work.

"The family has recently moved to Bhosri area and has been staying in a rented accommodation. Akram and Fatima used to quarrel on his unsteady income," the officer said.

A case is being registered, he said.

