Video: Pune Couple Flung Into Air After Speeding Car Hits Their Bike

A couple in Maharashtra had a miraculous escape after being hit by a speeding car on a busy highway, officials have said.

The incident was recorded on a security camera in the area - the video of which has gone viral on social media.

Footage of the incident showed the speeding car ramming the couple's motorcycle from the back on the Ahmednagar-Kalyan highway in Pune on Thursday, following which they were flung into the air before hitting the ground.

The couple is being treated in the hospital and their condition is stated to be stable, the police said.

A case has been registered against the driver of the car and investigation is on, they said.