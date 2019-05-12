Unhappy With Career, Pune Man, 35, Seeks Permission For Euthanasia: Cops

Police said the man is well educated and belongs to a well-to-do family. (FILE PHOTO)

A 35-year-old man wrote a letter to the office of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis seeking permission for euthanasia after he was reportedly upset with an unstable career and lack of marriage prospects.

Senior cop Devidas Gheware of the Dattawadi Police Station told news agency ANI that the letter was written around 15 to 20 days ago.

"The letter said he felt he is not doing anything for his parents. He is okay now," Mr Gheware said.

According to the police officer, the 35-year-old man had written about his ailing mother, who is around 70 years of age, and his father, 83.

"He felt that he is not able to do anything for them. He was having problems regarding marriage too. We counselled him," the senior police officer said.

The cop added the man is well educated and belongs to a well-to-do family.

"He was not frustrated just because of marriage issues. He loves his parents," Mr Gheware added.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.