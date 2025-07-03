F-35 Stuck In Kerala May Be Dismantled Before Being Airlifted To UK: 5 Points

The UK is considering taking home the grounded Royal Navy F-35B from Kerala in a transport aircraft, the C-17 Globemaster. Field repair attempts have been unsuccessful so far. The F-35B made an unscheduled landing in Thiruvananthapuram 19 days ago.

Here are five points on the process of dismantling an F-35B The F-35B will have to be dismantled to fit into the C-17 Globemaster. Only engineers trained by aerospace and defence firm Lockheed Martin can do it. The stealth fighter jet with classified technology has to be monitored closely by the British military while it is being dismantled. Every move has to be logged and verified; every screw has to be security-coded to minimise the risk of data breach. Theft of stealth technologies could reveal combat secrets, and poses a threat with diplomatic and military consequences. Protecting stealth tech is critical for national defence integrity. The first ever F-35 wing removal and shipment via air transport took place in May 2019. An F-35 Lightning II was airlifted by a C-17 Globemaster at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida. The $200,000 four-year project culminated in the transport of the aircraft to Hill AFB, Utah, according to information on Eglin AFB's official website. The F-35 has advanced stealth coating and radar blockers. It uses artificial intelligence (AI) and data fusion, along with encrypted software and sensors for modern air warfare. The fighter jet can carry nuclear weapons. Foreign access to the F-35 is a big concern for nations that fly this aircraft. The F-35 is the most expensive military programme ever at over $1.7 trillion. It is also the most lethal, survivable and connected fighter jet in the world. F-35 pilots have a huge advantage against any adversary.

