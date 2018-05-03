Security Lapse In Pune Raj Bhavan, 5 Sandalwood Trees Stolen

Sandalwood is among the most expensive wood in the world.

In a major security lapse at Pune's Raj Bhavan, five sandalwood trees were chopped and stolen by unidentified thieves last week. The Raj Bhavan is the residence of Maharashtra Governor Vidyasagar Rao and is available to the highest ranking government officials - President, Prime Minister, Lok Sabha Speaker during their visits to Pune.

The incident took place on April 30 and gardeners spotted it the following day. They immediately posted the matter to the Governor's house.

The trees were aged between 8-10 years and are reportedly estimated to cost Rs 20,000.

This was second such incident in the past two years at the Raj Bhavan. Ironically, the Raj Bhavan is located close to a police station.

A case in the matter has been registered at the Chatushrungi Police Station on May 1 under the respective sections of the Indian Penal Code. Further investigations are going on.



Earlier in January, eight sandalwood trees were stolen from Lullanagar school in Pune.



Last year too, three trees, including one sandalwood tree, were chopped and removed from the National Institute of Bank Management (NIBM) in Pune's Kondhwa. Sandalwood is among the most expensive wood in the world. Both the wood and the sandalwood oil produce a distinctive fragrance that has been highly valued for centuries.The wood of the sandalwood tree is used to make a paste, which is integral to religious rituals and ceremonies in India. Sandalwood paste is used to mark sacred utensils, to decorate the idols of deities, and to calm the mind during meditation and prayer.

(With Inputs From ANI)



