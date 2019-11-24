Railway Cops Save Girl From Being Sexually Assaulted By Gang Near Pune

Railway cops came to the girl's rescue after her friends abandoned her. (Representational)

A Railway Protection Force team arrived in time to save a girl from a gang near Pune after she was abandoned by her friends after a fight, an official said on Saturday.

The incident took place at Aland railway station, about 21 kilometres away from Pune on Friday night.

"The girl had come with some friends in a four-wheeler there. Just then a group of 6-7 people picked up a quarrel with her group. Her friends ran away leaving her at the mercy of this group which was armed with swords," he said.

The gang took her to an abandoned cabin at a level crossing gate with the intention of sexually assaulting her but had to run away when the RPF team arrived there, he said.

