Pune's Shivajinagar Gets Third Highest Rainfall In A Day In 66 Years: Weather Office

IMD has predicted "incessant heavy to very heavy rains" in Pune

Shivajinagar in Pune city received 114 mm of rainfall in 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Thursday, the third-highest in a single day in 66 years, according to India Meteorological Department.

At 130.4 mm, the highest 24-hour July rainfall in Shivajinagar in central Pune was recorded on July 19, 1958, followed by 117.9 mm on July 27, 1967, they said.

Citing data from the Shivajinagar weather station, officials said the area received 114 mm of rain between 8.30 am on Wednesday and 8.30 am on Thursday.

Heavy rains since Wednesday evening have wreaked havoc in Pune, where at least four persons died in rain-related incidents on Thursday, while several houses and residential societies in low-lying areas in the city were inundated, prompting evacuation, as per officials.

According to the IMD, the rainfall in the Lavasa area in Mulshi tehsil of Pune district stood at 455.5 mm in 24 hours (between 8.30 am on Wednesday and 8.30 am on Thursday), followed by Lonavala (322 mm), Nimgiri (232 mm), Malin (180 mm), Chinchwad (175 mm), Talegaon (167 mm), NDA (167 mm), and Lavale (166 mm).

Across Pune city, areas like Wadgaonsheri, Pashan, Shivajinagar and Hadapsar received rainfall between 108 mm and 140 mm in the 24 hours, said IMD officials.

Anupam Kashyapi, a former head at IMD Pune's weather forecasting department, termed the rains "record-breaking".

IMD has predicted "incessant heavy to very heavy rains" in Pune and its neighbouring areas and has forecast "red alert" (very heavy to extremely heavy) at isolated places in the ghat sections.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)