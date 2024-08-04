Pune Woman Falls Into 100-Foot Deep Gorge While Taking Selfie, Rescued

The woman was rescued by a Home Guard and fellow mountaineers

A 29-year-old woman was rescued after she fell into a deep gorge while taking selfie in Maharashtra's Satara, the police said.

The woman had come to the Borne Ghat in the Satara district from Pune with a group of friends when she fell into the 100 feet deep gorge near Thoseghar waterfalls.

The woman was brought safely out of the gorge by a Home Guard and fellow mountaineers. The video of her rescue has gone viral on social media.

Police said the woman was rushed to the hospital and her condition is stated to be stable now.

This comes days after a 26-year-old Instagram influencer died after falling into a gorge at Kumbhe waterfall near Maharashtra's Raigad.

Aanvi Kamdar had embarked on a trip with seven friends to the waterfall on July 16. The outing took a tragic turn when Aanvi slipped into a deep crevice when they were shooting a video.

In the aftermath, local authorities urged everyone to enjoy tourism responsibly and prioritise safety while exploring the scenic beauty. They emphasised the need to avoid risky behaviour that could endanger lives.