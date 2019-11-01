Grenade-Like Object Near Pune Station Destroyed By Bomb Disposal Squad

The object was taken to the nearby RPF Ground and neutralised (Representational)

A suspicious object that looked like a grenade found near Maharashtra's Pune railway station on Friday afternoon was destroyed by the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), police said.

The object was taken to the nearby RPF Ground and neutralised and then sent to the forensic laboratory for further tests, an official said.

"We got a call at 12 noon after which the area was evacuated and the BDDS was deployed. We have intimated defence establishments in the vicinity to see if they can provide further information on the grenade-like object," he added.

