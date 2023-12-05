On Camera, School Bus Crashes Into Tree In Pune, 2 Students Injured

Two students and a school staff were injured in the Pune accident.

Two students were injured after a school bus lost control and crashed into a tree in Pune this morning. The bus was packed with school children when it hit the tree on the roadside, showed a CCTV footage.

A school staff was also injured in the accident that occurred in Wagholi area of Pune.

The driver told the cops he lost control of the bus as the steering got jammed, and the vehicle went off the road to hit the tree.

The windshield of the bus came off and toppled a bike parked a few metres away from it. The rider who was sitting nearby ran off seeing the bus out of control.

Locals and passersby jumped to the rescue of those travelling in the bus, showed the footage.

On information, the family members of the injured staff and students reached the spot and rushed them to hospital.