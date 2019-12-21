Newborn Girl Found In Garbage Bin In Housing Complex In Pune

The infant is responding well to the treatment, an official said (Representational)

A rag-picker found a newborn girl inside a garbage bin in Vishrantwadi area of Pune district, an official said on Friday.

The infant was found in the garbage bin of a housing society in Ekta Nagar on Wednesday and was handed over to the police which admitted her in a hospital, Joint Commissioner of Pune Municipal Corporation Dnyaneshwar Molak said.

"The Child Welfare Committee has ordered that she be admitted to child care institute Arunashray. She is responding to treatment well," an official said.