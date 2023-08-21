Man Stabs Wife, Daughter, 2, To Death, Later Dies By Suicide: Pune Cops

The official said another daughter (8) of the couple was saved.

A 37-year-old woman police official and her two-year-old daughter were allegedly stabbed to death by her husband on Monday who later died by suicide in Pune district of Maharashtra, police said.

The double-murder took place at the house of the couple Kishor Kute and his wife Varsha Dandade Kute in Chikhli village in Pimpri-Chinchwad taluka, an official said. The victim Varsha was posted at Chikhli police station.

"A fight broke out between Varsha and her husband Kishor when she returned home after night duty (on Monday morning). In a fit of rage, Kishor picked up a sharp weapon and attacked Varsha. He also stabbed his two-year-old daughter, Krishna," the police official said.

After killing the duo, Kishor went to Gangalgaon village on his motorcycle where he hanged himself in a well using a rope, the official added.

"Someone informed the local police about the incident. Police found that the motorcycle was registered in the name of Varsha Dandade Kute. Later, police contacted Varsha's brother Santosh who reached the spot and identified the bike and Kishor," he said.

Police then went to the resident of the Kutes in Chikhli village where they found Varsha and Krishna lying in a pool of blood.

The official said another daughter (8) of the Kute couple was saved as she had gone to school in the morning when the incident occurred.

Police have registered a case of murder and further investigation is underway, he added.

