Man Dies By Suicide Over Son's Unemployment, Lack Of Maratha Quota: Cops

The man is from Latur but was living with his son in Pune, said police. (Representational)

A 65-year-old man allegedly committed suicide in Alandi in Pune district due to frustration over his son's unemployment and lack of quota for the Maratha community, a police official said on Saturday.

Vyankat Narsinh Dhopare jumped into the Indrayani river in Alandi after leaving his son's house in Narhe Ambegaon on Friday evening, the official said.

"A suicide note found in his house cited frustration at his son's unemployment and lack of reservation for the Maratha quota as causes for the extreme step. He is from Latur but was living with his son here," the Alandi police station official said.

In the last few months, there have been multiple reports of Maratha community members committing suicide in different parts of the state in support of the quota demand.

