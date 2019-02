The leopard fell into the duct of the building as it panicked because of the crowd. (Representational)

Two people were injured in an attack by a leopard in a residential area in Pune on Monday, police said.

The leopard later fell into the duct of an under- construction building as it panicked because of a large gathering. Efforts are on to rescue it.

"Between 5 and 6 AM on Monday, the leopard was spotted in a fairly populated area. The animal attacked two people, including an old woman," an official said.

The injured people have been rushed to a hospital nearby.