College Student Dies By Suicide Due To Fear Of Not Getting Job: Pune Cops

The student was worried about not getting a job placement, police said. (Representational)

A 22-year-old student allegedly committed suicide in Pune on Thursday evening apparently due to fear of not getting a job placement, police said.

The victim originally hailed from Bengaluru and was a fourth-year student of design at a prominent city college, they said.

On Thursday, security guards placed at the college campus saw the student hanging in his hostel room.

He was under immense pressure for the past few days and was worried about not getting a job placement and this drove him to end his life, the police said.

The police, however, did not say if a suicide note was recovered from the student.

The Loni Kalbhor police are investigating the matter.

