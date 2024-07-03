5 Telangana People Killed In Accident On Pune-Solapur Highway: Cops

The tragic accident happened near Dalaj village in the Bhigwan police jurisdiction. (Representational)

In an unfortunate incident, five people from Telangana tragically lost their lives on Tuesday in a car accident after the driver lost control on the Pune-Solapur Highway in Maharashtra, police said.

The tragic accident happened near Dalaj village in the Bhigwan police jurisdiction.

Giving details of the accident, police said, "Six persons were travelling in the car from Mumbai to Telangana when the incident occurred in Pune. Five people died on the spot after the driver lost control and the car turned turtle."

More details are awaited.

