2 Toddlers Among 3 Dead After Truck Runs Over People On Pune Footpath

Three people, including two children, died on Monday when a dumper truck run over people sleeping on a footpath in Pune.

Among the dead was a man, while six others were injured, when the truck driver ran over the people in Wagholi around 12.30 am. The dead have been identified as Vaibhavi Pawar (1), Vaibhav Pawar (2) and Vishal Pawar (22). The injured have been admitted to the Sassoon General Hospital.

"There were many people sleeping on the footpath near Kesnand Phata area, most of them labourers. They were run over by a truck," a senior police official told PTI.

Locals told IANS that most of them were labourers sleeping shanties, who had arrived in Pune from Maharashtra's Amravati on Sunday to work at construction sites.

The truck driver has been detained and it is being ascertained if he was under the influence of alcohol.