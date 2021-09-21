19-Year-Old Woman Gang-Raped, Killed By Husband's Relative, Friend In Pune

A case has been registered at a police station in Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad on Monday (Representational)

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped and murdered by her husband's relative and his friend at a village in Pune on Sunday, the police said. The incident took place near a temple where the woman had gone with her husband's relative.

"Both of them forcefully raped her in the forested area near the temple. She kept resisting. Later, they killed her by strangulating her with a scarf. They brutally damaged her face to hide her identity," said the police.

A case has been registered at a police station in Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad on Monday.

The man's relative has been arrested while the search is on to arrest the other accused, the police informed.