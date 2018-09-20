12-Year-Old Girl Dies Of Injuries After Two Minors Raped In Pune

The 12-year-old girl being treated at a hospital, went into coma and died of injuries from the assault

Two minor girls were allegedly raped by a man and a 17-year-old boy in Pune on Sunday. One of the girls died of injuries inflicted during the assault days later, a police official said today.

The two girls, both around 12 years' old and residents of the same locality, went to a temple near their home in Pune's Hinjawadi area on Sunday afternoon, he said.

The two accused, who also live in the same locality, lured the girls by offering them chocolates. They then took the girls to an isolated area where they allegedly raped them, the official at Hinjawadi Police Station said.

The two accused then threatened the girls with dire consequences if they revealed the incident to anyone, he said.

At first, the girls did not inform their parents about the incident. However, one of them complained of severe pain and weakness, following which her parents took her to a hospital, where doctors found out that she was traumatised, he said.

The doctors then informed the police, who approached the girl's family in the hospital on Tuesday, but the girl was not in a condition to speak, the official said. Her family members told police that one more girl from their neighbourhood was with her on Sunday.

"When we questioned the other girl, she narrated the entire incident," the official said. Based on her statement, a case was registered against the two accused, one of whom has been identified as 22-year-old Ganesh Nikam, he said.

The girl who was undergoing treatment at the government hospital in Pune slipped into coma and died of the injuries inflicted on her. She died on Wednesday, he said.

"We are waiting for the postmortem report to ascertain the exact cause of the death and accordingly, relevant sections will be added in the case," he said.

Police have arrested Ganesh Nikam and detained the other boy accused in the case, the official said.

Nikam will be produced in a court today and the minor boy will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, he said.

The accused have been booked under sections 376 (rape) and 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code, and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he added.

