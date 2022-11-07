10 Injured After Bus Crashes Into Truck On Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway In Pune

The investigation is underway, an official said. (Representational)

At least 10 people were injured on Monday when the private bus they were travelling in rammed into a container truck on the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway in Pune district of Maharashtra, police said.

The accident occurred near the Jambhulwadi area at around 8 PM when the private bus was headed towards Mumbai from Mahabaleshwar in Satara district. The container truck was also headed towards Mumbai.

The accident left 10-12 people travelling in the bus injured, officials said, adding that the accident caused a pile-up of 7-8 cars on the highway.

The injured persons were rushed to a hospital in Pune city. Those who suffered minor injuries were discharged after primary aid.

Traffic was disrupted on the Mumbai lane of the highway after the accident.

The investigation is underway, an official said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)