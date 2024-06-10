Who Was Noor Malabika Das, Assamese Actor Found Dead In Mumbai Flat

Actor Noor Malabika Das was found dead in her Lokhandwala flat on Thursday. Police suspect that the 37-year-old actor died by suicide.

According to sources, her body was discovered after neighbors reported a foul smell emanating from her apartment. Police had to break in and found her body in a decomposed state.

The All Indian Cine Workers Association has urged Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis to conduct a thorough investigation into the alleged suicide.

Actress Noor Malabika Das, who had acted in several Bollywood films, tragically took her own life on June 6, 2024, at the young age of 37 | She was found in her flat in Lokhandwala, Mumbai | This unfortunate incident underscores a serious issue within the Bollywood and broader… pic.twitter.com/berYBpIMNP — All Indian Cine Workers Association (@AICWAofficial) June 10, 2024

The actor's elderly parents had visited her and recently returned to Assam. Since they couldn't travel to Mumbai again, her friend and actor Aloknath Pathak cremated her body with the help of an NGO.

Who was Noor Malabika Das?

– Noor Malabika Das was a former air hostess with Qatar Airways.

– Ms Das gained recognition for her role alongside Kajol in the 2023 legal drama The Trial, directed by Suparn Verma. Her last film was Gharwali Baharwali. The Sangit Gaikar directorial released on May 31.

– Noor Malabika Das also worked in projects including Siskiyaan, Walkaman, Teekhi Chatni, Jaghanya Upaya, Charamsukh, Dekhi Andekhi, and Backroad Hustle.

– She was a fitness enthusiast and used to share videos and pictures from her workout sessions with fans on Instagram.

– Noor Malabika Das was born and brought up in Assam.