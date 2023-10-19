Who Is Gaurav Taneja? YouTuber Who Claims To Earn More Than AirAsia CEO

Former AirAsia pilot Gaurav Taneja, who is now a popular YouTuber, has been in the headlines for his comments on his monthly income. In an interview with Raj Shamani, a motivational speaker and social media influencer, Mr Taneja claimed that he earns more than the CEO of AirAsia, the company that fired him back in 2020.
Here are 5 facts about Gaurav Taneja:
1) Gaurav Taneja, who graduated from IIT Kharagpur in 2008, is a “certified nutritionist, a professional bodybuilder and an aviator.”
2) He is married to pilot Ritu Rathee Taneja and has two daughters. Mr Taneja is also pursuing a law degree from Delhi University and he passed the first semester of LLB last year.
3) Back in 2020, Gaurav Taneja was fired by AirAsia, where he worked as a pilot. Through a post on X (formerly Twitter) in 2020, Mr Taneja revealed that the company sacked him for publicly alleging violations of safety regulations. He wrote, “I was terminated from Airasia for raising safety issues!”
4) Mr Taneja, who was already a part-time vlogger, transitioned into full-time content creation during the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, he is one of the most followed YouTubers in the country. He started his YouTube channel, Flying Beast, in December 2017, which has more than 8 million subscribers.
5) He launched his fitness YouTube channel FitMuscle TV before Flying Beast. Launched in November 2016, FitMuscle TV has around 3 million subscribers. Mr Taneja launched his third YouTube Channel Rasbhari Ke Papa in July 2020. It has 1.25 million subscribers.