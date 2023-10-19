Who Is Gaurav Taneja? YouTuber Who Claims To Earn More Than AirAsia CEO

Former AirAsia pilot Gaurav Taneja, who is now a popular YouTuber, has been in the headlines for his comments on his monthly income. In an interview with Raj Shamani, a motivational speaker and social media influencer, Mr Taneja claimed that he earns more than the CEO of AirAsia, the company that fired him back in 2020.

Here are 5 facts about Gaurav Taneja:

1) Gaurav Taneja, who graduated from IIT Kharagpur in 2008, is a “certified nutritionist, a professional bodybuilder and an aviator.”

2) He is married to pilot Ritu Rathee Taneja and has two daughters. Mr Taneja is also pursuing a law degree from Delhi University and he passed the first semester of LLB last year.

3) Back in 2020, Gaurav Taneja was fired by AirAsia, where he worked as a pilot. Through a post on X (formerly Twitter) in 2020, Mr Taneja revealed that the company sacked him for publicly alleging violations of safety regulations. He wrote, “I was terminated from Airasia for raising safety issues!”

I was terminated from airasia for raising safety issues!

Now, the same issues are raised by #DGCA to @AirAsiaIndian. Justice will prevail! #Sabkeliye — Gaurav Taneja (@flyingbeast320) June 28, 2020

4) Mr Taneja, who was already a part-time vlogger, transitioned into full-time content creation during the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, he is one of the most followed YouTubers in the country. He started his YouTube channel, Flying Beast, in December 2017, which has more than 8 million subscribers.

5) He launched his fitness YouTube channel FitMuscle TV before Flying Beast. Launched in November 2016, FitMuscle TV has around 3 million subscribers. Mr Taneja launched his third YouTube Channel Rasbhari Ke Papa in July 2020. It has 1.25 million subscribers.