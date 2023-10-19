YouTuber Gaurav Taneja Claims He Earns More Than AirAsia CEO Who Fired Him

AirAsia fired Mr Taneja for publicly alleging violations of safety regulations at the airline.

Gaurav Taneja, who is known for his YouTube channel "Flying Beast," has finally answered the million-dollar question about his monthly earnings. In a recent interview conducted by Raj Shamani, Mr Taneja said that he earns more than the CEO of AirAsia, the company that had fired him once.

Why was Gaurav Taneja fired from AirAsia?

AirAsia India fired Mr Taneja, their pilot, for publicly alleging violations of safety regulations at the airline. "I was terminated from Airasia for raising safety issues,” he tweeted back in 2020.

I was terminated from airasia for raising safety issues!

Now, the same issues are raised by #DGCA to @AirAsiaIndian. Justice will prevail! #Sabkeliye — Gaurav Taneja (@flyingbeast320) June 28, 2020

Already a well-known vlogger, Mr Taneja transitioned to full-time content creation during the pandemic. Presently, he boasts a subscriber count of 8.6 million on his YouTube channel, with a considerable following on other platforms such as Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), numbering in millions.

He has been widely reported to have amassed a substantial net worth, although the specific details are not publicly disclosed. This accumulation of wealth can be attributed to his thriving YouTube career, brand endorsements, and various entrepreneurial ventures.

In addition to his primary “Flying Beast" channel, Mr Taneja manages two other highly popular YouTube channels, namely “FitMuscle TV” and “Rasbhari ke Papa”.

Mr Taneja is also pursuing a law degree at Delhi University.

First semester LLB result

PASS ???? — Gaurav Taneja (@flyingbeast320) July 6, 2022

