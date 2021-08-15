'We're More Than One Team...': Twitter India Head's Farewell Post

Twitter India chief Manish Maheshwari tweeted photos of his team

Twitter India chief Manish Maheshwari, who has been given a new US-based role, posted several photos with his colleagues at the social media giant's office in a farewell thread.

Mr Maheshwari had found himself targeted by the BJP's Uttar Pradesh government amid a run-in with the party at the centre earlier this year, including being issued summons by the state police which were scrapped by a court last month.

"As I wind up my affairs at Twitter India, words fail me in expressing how much gratitude I feel for my team. You have been my source of strength and inspiration during extraordinarily challenging times," Mr Maheshwari tweeted.

"Little did I know when I started my tenure that hanging out with all of you in the same office space right next to one another was special. Soon COVID-19 changed everything but it could not beat your spirit and resilience," he said. "Each of you soon turned into a square block in a video call. But the impact you delivered was game-changing... making Twitter the lifeline of the nation during the brutal Covid second wave."

"I have learned so much from each of you working through this most challenging episode of our lifetime. We are more than one team. We are one family," Mr Maheshwari tweeted.

The move by Twitter to call him to the US came some two months after Twitter had said it was worried about the safety of its staff in India, following police visits to its offices in Delhi and Gurgaon as part of a probe related to the firm's tagging of some BJP leaders' posts as manipulated.

This week, Twitter found itself at odds with the opposition Congress party and its leader Rahul Gandhi, as they slammed the social network for blocking a tweet over the alleged rape and murder of a 9-year-old girl, saying the platform was playing partisan politics. The accounts of Mr Gandhi and the Congress were temporarily blocked.