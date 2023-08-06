Moxila Upadhyaya: 5 Facts On The Indian-American Judge Who Warned Trump

Born in Gujarat, Moxila A Upadhyaya was appointed as a United States Magistrate Judge on September 7, 2022.

She received her JD, cum laude, from the American University, Washington College of Law, where she earned distinction for her trial work representing clients in the Criminal Justice Clinic and was a member of the Administrative Law Review.

During her stint as an associate and ultimately partner at Venable, Judge Upadhyaya took up several pro-bono cases representing indigent clients in post-conviction proceedings.

For her work in this capacity, the Mid-Atlantic Innocence Project awarded Judge Upadhyaya its Defender of Innocence Award in 2009 and Venable named her Pro Bono Lawyer of the Year in 2006.