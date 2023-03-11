Infosys President Mohit Joshi Resigns: 5 Facts About Him

Mohit Joshi joined Infosys in 2000 and served in different roles at the company.

Infosys president Mohit Joshi has stepped down after being part of the software service giant for over two decades. He will now take charge as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at rival firm Tech Mahindra.

Below are five points about Mohit Joshi:

A British national, Mohit Joshi joined Infosys in 2000 and served in different roles at the company. Before resigning, he was looking after the Financial Services and Healthcare/Life Sciences business of Infosys. Mr Joshi was also leading the sales operations and effectiveness for the firm. In 2007, Mr Joshi was made the CEO of Infosys Mexico and helped set up the first subsidiary of the company in Latin America. The former Infosys president was invited to join the World Economic Forum's Global Young Leader program in 2014. He was selected as the Young Global Leader for a tenure of six years. On December 1, 2020, Mr Joshi was appointed to the board of British insurer Aviva plc. He is an Independent Non-Executive director at the firm. Mohit Joshi also served as the Vice Chair of the Economic Growth Board of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI). He was the Chairman of Edgeverve Systems Ltd, a subsidiary of Infosys, and led the software business of Infosys including its global banking platform called Finacle. Before joining Infosys, Mr Joshi worked in the banking sector. He obtained a bachelor's degree in History from St. Stephen's College, Delhi and did an MBA from the Faculty of Management Studies, University of Delhi. Mohit Joshi also took the Global Leadership and Public Policy for the 21st Century program at the Harvard Kennedy School.