Meghalaya's Conrad Sangma Claims Support Of 32 MLAs: 10 Points About Him

Mr Sangma fought his first election in 2004 but lost by a small margin. He was elected to the 60-member Meghalaya assembly for the first time in 2008. He contested from the Selsella constituency as a Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidate. The 45-year-old served as the state finance minister till 2009 and held the portfolios of power and tourism.

He is the son of PA Sangma, former Meghalaya Chief Minister, Lok Sabha Speaker, and founder of the National People's Party. Conrad Sangma took charge of the NPP after his father died in 2016.

Mr Sangma served as the Leader of the Opposition in the Meghalaya assembly from 2009 to 2013. Mukul Sangma was then the Chief Minister of the Congress government.

In 2015, he steered the NPP to a win in the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council election.

The NPP chief was elected to the Lok Sabha in 2016 after winning the Tura by-poll by a significant margin.

In 2018, Mr Sangma won the South-Tura by-election defeating Charlotte W Momin of the Congress. He quit as a Member of Parliament after the victory.

He also serves as president of the PA Sangma Foundation. It runs four colleges in the rural region of Meghalaya.

Mr Sangma, who is married to a doctor, Mehtab Chandee, went to St Columba's School in Delhi.

He holds a Bachelor's degree in Entrepreneurial Management from Wharton and did his MBA in finance from the University of London.