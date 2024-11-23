Manipur Classical Dance Legend Rajkumar Singhajit Singh Dies at 92

Rajkumar Singhajit Singh, a legend of Indian classical Manipuri dance who received numerous awards including one of the highest civilian honours the Padma Shri, died of natural causes at 92, his family said in a statement.

"Our beloved Rajkumar Singhajit Singh, a distinguished scholar, celebrated exponent, choreographer, and guru of Manipuri dance has passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family and loved ones," the family said in a statement.

"A luminary in the arts, his profound knowledge, dedication to his craft, and warm humour touched countless lives, leaving a lasting legacy in the world of Indian classical dance," they said. He was cremated in Delhi.

Rajkumar Singhajit Singh was honoured with the Padma Shri in 1986.

He was trained in the Guru Shishya Parampara under eminent Ojhas Padmi Shri and Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee Guru Maisnam Amubi Singh in Jagoi (Manipuri dance), and Guru Thangjam Chaoba Singh in Cholom traditions, the citation of the Tagore Award for Cultural Harmony presented to Rajkumar Singhajit Singh in 2014 stated.

He had not only preserved the chaste culture of Manipur, but also expanded its horizon extensively. Rajkumar Singhajit Singh was also trained under various Ojhas in the martial arts of Manipur, which equipped him for his future role as a versatile and creative artiste.

After moving to Delhi, Rajkumar Singhajit Singh taught Manipuri dance at Triveni Kala Sangam and headed its dance repertory. He set up the Manipuri Nrityashram in 1998 in Delhi, and trained numerous students who went on to make a name for themselves at the national and global levels.

The Manipuri dance form guru has participated in national and international festivals to huge acclaim. As a scholar and dancer, his lecture-performances have been a treat for educational institutions and universities both in India and abroad, and his book on Manipuri dance and articles in various publications have remained a highly valuable source of information all over the world.

Rajkumar Singhajit Singh is survived by wife Charu Shija Mathur, daughters Kusumit Sana Singh and Ojaswita Sana Arora, and grandchildren Mihir, Tanush, Keyansh, and Devang.