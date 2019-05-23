Gautam Gambhir Set To Win Lok Sabha Election From East Delhi

Gautam Gambhir had found himself in multiple controversies after joining politics (File)

Gautam Gambhir, cricketer-turned-politician, is set to win from East Delhi constituency. He thanked BJP workers and voters for their support.

He had found himself in multiple controversies - some of Breaking News proportions - in his weeks-old political career.

The 37-year-old was named the BJP candidate from East Delhi soon after joining the party last month. AAP's Atishi was contesting against him.

Days before the elections, Gautam Gambhir was accused by the AAP - on national television - of circulating an offensive pamphlet on Atishi.

A furious Gambhir launched a full-blown counter on Twitter, calling AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal "filth" and accusing his party of circulating the pamphlets in a desperate bid to win. He also declared that he would quit politics if the allegations were proved.

But Gambhir is no stranger to controversy. Known for his plainspeak and passionate views on politics and other issues, the BJP leader sparred with politicians Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti on Twitter in the days before his entry into politics.

The former cricketer said that he was "influenced by the PM and his vision for the country" as he joined the BJP in April.

A veteran of 58 Tests and 147 one-day internationals, Gautam Gambhir was a key member of the Indian teams that won the T20 World Cup in 2007 and the One-Day International World Cup in 2011.

The former Test opener retired from international cricket last year, capping a 15-year career.

He was awarded the Padma Shri, the country's fourth highest civilian honour, earlier this year.

