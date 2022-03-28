Jada Pinkett Smith: Key Facts About Star Who is Among '100 Most Powerful'

Jada Pinkett Smith married actor Will Smith in 1997. (AFP Photo)

Actor Will Smith stormed the Oscars 2022 stage and struck comedian Chris Rock across the face, leaving attendees and viewers stunned. This was perhaps the first time such a thing happened at the Oscars.

The trigger was Rock's joke about a condition Will Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith is suffering from. Alopecia areata is an autoimmune disease, which leads to total hair loss.

Pinkett Smith was born in Baltimore, Maryland, in 1971. He father is of African-American descent and her mother is of Afro-Caribbean ancestry.

Pinkett Smith's big break came in 1991, when she was cast in television sitcom "A Different World". But she got recognition in the "Nutty Professor" in 1996.

She married Will Smith and 1997 and they have a son - Jaden - and a daughter Willow.

Pinkett Smith was also the star and executive producer of TV hospital drama, "Hawthorne", on cable network TNT. Smith won the 2010 NAACP Image award for best actress in a TV drama for "Hawthorne", in which she plays a strong-willed nurse.

Since May 2018, Pinkett Smith has been hosting talk show Red Table Talk on Facebook Watch. On the show, Pinkett, her mother Adrienne Banfield Norris and daughter will hold candida conversations with many Hollywood stars.

The Time magazine named Pinkett Smith as one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2021.

She has appeared in many blockbusters, including the Matrix series - as Niobe in "The Matrix Reloaded", "The Matrix Revolutions" and "The Matrix Resurrections".

Pinkett Smith has also made guest appearances in "Scream 2", "Collateral" and the "Madagascar" films.